Buttigieg: If Trump Refuses to Leave White House, He Can ‘Do Chores’

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg said at a town hall in Reno, NV if President Donald Trump could “do chores” if he refused to leave the White House after losing his reelection bid.

A voter asked Buttigieg what he would do if Trump said, “No, this is all a hoax,” and refusing to concede.

Buttigieg said, “I mean, if he won’t leave, I guess if he’s willing to do chores, I guess we could work something out.”

He continued, “I think we want to set a goal of winning big enough that this election is way beyond cheating distance and that Trumpism goes into the history books, too.”

He added, “It’s gotta be a win so big that Senate Republicans are reunited with their consciousness, and only a political shockwave can do that, and that’s part of our focus.”

