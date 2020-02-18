Bill de Blasio: ‘I Don’t Buy’ Bloomberg’s Stop and Frisk Apology

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday on MSNBC that he didn’t believe his predecessor 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg’s apology for the unconstitutional stop and frisk policing policy he implemented during his tenure.

Host Chuck Todd said, “Do his apologies and conversions matter to you?”

De Blasio said, “No, when you have someone who for years and years stood by something like stop and frisk, it was a racially divisive policy that denigrated young men of color. And he was defending it as recently as last year. So no I don’t buy that.”

