Joy Behar: Romney Is the Only Patriot on the Right, ‘The Rest of Them Are Trash’

Co-host Joy Behar said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that everyone on the right was “trash,” except for Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who voted in favor of one of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

While discussing Trump administration National Security Adviser John Bolton, co-host Meghan McCain said, “He was asked about Zelensky, and instead of giving an answer to the students at Duke, he said, ‘You’ll love chapter 14,’ meaning, like, buy it. It’s like if you are giving a speech at a college, I think you should be candid and maybe talk about what you are so fearful you put in a book. But instead, he’s extremely self-promotional. He seems to want to be a celebrity in a way.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “It’s freaky, ain’t it?”

McCain said, “I think there’s a certain amount of people in politics that just can’t let the spotlight go, and unfortunately— I used to really like him—Ambassador Bolton seems to fit in that box.”

Behar said, “The only patriot on the right, right now to me, is Romney. He’s the only one who stuck his neck out. The rest of them are trash.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I think what is terrible he seems to care more about book sales than his own country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN