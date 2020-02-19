Behar: ‘In Trump’s World Criminals Go Free and Children Get Locked Up in Cages’

Co-host Joy Behar said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Donald Trump commuting the prison sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D) meant “criminals go free and children get locked up in cages.”

Behar said, “He’s like Oprah now. ‘You get a pardon, and you get a pardon, and you get a pardon.'”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “People that have donated to his campaign got a leg up, and that is not how this process is supposed to work.”

Referring to families being detained after crossing the U.S. Mexico border, Behar said, “In Trump’s world criminals go free, and children get locked up in cages. Just let that sink in.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN