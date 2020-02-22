Carville: Democrat Presidential Primary ‘Going Very Well for Vladimir Putin’

Late into the Nevada Caucus on Saturday on MSNBC, Democratic strategist and commentator James Carville lamented Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) success in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary contest. He warned a majoritarian party could not come out of a Sanders nomination.

According to Carville, one fo the beneficiaries of Sanders’ success was Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Right now, it’s about 1:15 Moscow time,” he said. “This thing is going very well for Vladimir Putin. I promise you. He’s probably staying up watching this right now. How you doing, Vlad?”

He insisted that it was not Sanders directly working with the Russian government to gain an advantage in the nomination race.

Instead, Carville argued it was a benefit for President Donald Trump should Sanders get the Democrats’ nod. He said Sanders was an opponent Trump could defeat, which according to Carville, was favored by Putin.

“I mean, it’s a straight line. I don’t think the Sanders campaign in any way is collusion or collaboration. I think they don’t like this story, but the story is a fact, and the reason that the story is a fact is Putin is doing everything that he can to help Trump, including trying to get Sanders the Democratic nomination,” Carville said

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor