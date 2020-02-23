Dick Morris: ‘Bernie Will Get Massacred by Trump’

Former Bill Clinton adviser Dick Morris said on 970 AM New York City’s “The Cats Roundtable” that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) “will get massacred” in 2020 by President Donald Trump.

Morris said, “Let me be clear: Bernie will get massacred by Trump. We’re not just talking about a minor defeat here. We’re talking about they lose the House. I think in the Senate, they could lose up to 60 seats. They could have up to 60 seat Republican majority, supermajority. I think that Bernie will get destroyed. I think the worst presidential defeat since McGovern.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN