Dem Rep. Quigley: ‘The President Wants a Team of Sycophants’

Monday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) commented on the Axios report that White House officials “assembled detailed lists of disloyal government officials to oust — and trusted pro-Trump people to replace them.”

Quigley said President Donald Trump “wants a team of sycophants” working for him rather than “a team of rivals.”

“I think the public should read it this way: the president wants a team of sycophants instead of a team of rivals, and that should be scary,” Quigley warned.

He added, “When we learned in January of 2017 that the Russians had attacked our democratic process to favor one candidate over another, the president instead of trying to understand that, instead of confronting the Russians as President Obama did, he did just the opposite. He attacked the intelligence community. They don’t always get it right but he seems to believe President Putin over Americans, and he’s more worried about someone who has personal loyalty than he does … about getting the facts.”

