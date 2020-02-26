Scalise: FISA Abusers Need to Be Held Accountable

In a Wednesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) emphasized the importance of holding anybody who abuses the FISA Court process accountable amid allegations of abuse during the Russia investigation and suggestions to reform the FISA process.

Scalise argued that sending people to jail for abusing the FISA process, which he said serves “an important role,” will prevent people from abusing it in the future.

“The people who abuse the FISA process need to be held accountable, and frankly, if people go to jail for abusing that court, I don’t think we’re going to see those kind of abuses again in the future,” Scalise told “America’s Newsroom.”

“We need to keep those tools in place. They’re vital to our national security, but they were abused and if they’re abused again, then people need to be held accountable and the penalties need to fit the crime, which right now, I don’t think they do,” he continued.

Scalise later added, “Again, to maintain the integrity of this program that’s important to national security, you have to hold the people accountable who abused it. And I hope that Attorney General [William] Barr uses all the tools he has available.”

