Dem Rep. Lieu Gets in Heated Exchange with Pompeo — ‘Shameful’ You Can’t Answer Basic Questions

Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) got into a heated exchange with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a House hearing on Friday over the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

He asked, “Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney told the Conservative Political Action Conference that the coronavirus was the hoax of the day. Do you agree with Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mulvaney that the coronavirus is the hoax of the day?”

Pompeo said, “The State Department is doing everything it can to protect American citizens around the world-”

Lieu pressed, “Do you believe coronavirus is a hoax of the day?”

Pompeo replied, “I’m not going to comment on what others are saying. I’m just telling you what the Secretary of State is doing.”

Lieu continued, “It’s not even a gotcha question. Do you believe the coronavirus is a hoax?”

Pompeo said, “It is a gotcha moment. It’s not useful.”

Lieu said, “Is the coronavirus a hoax?”

Pompeo said, “We’re taking it seriously.”

Lieu said, “At 12:15 p.m. today, are you speaking at CPAC?”

Pompeo said, “Yes, I am.”

Lieu concluded, “You only given two hours to a bipartisan group of members of Congress, and instead of answering questions on life-and-death issues from a bipartisan group of Americans representatives, you going to go talk to a special interest group. You represent all Americans, not a special interest group, and it is shameful you get even answer basic questions. I yield back.”

