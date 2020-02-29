Axelrod: Buttigieg Needs to Consider if He Wants to Stay In

During CNN’s coverage of Saturday’s South Carolina Democratic primary, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Obama adviser David Axelrod stated that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg has to “consider” whether he wants to stay in the race.

Axelrod said that Buttigieg has “run an extraordinary campaign. But he made a bet, and that bet was that he could do so well in Iowa and New Hampshire that he’d get escape velocity essentially, and he would get a look in Nevada and a look in South Carolina and that he could build on that. … But tonight, looking at these numbers, if you’re Pete Buttigieg, you have to really consider whether you want to continue, especially given your message of bringing people together.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett