Doug Jones Declines to Say If He’ll Support Sanders if He’s Nominated

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), who has endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, declined to say whether he would support 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) if he wins the nomination. Jones also stated that, no matter who ends up winning the nomination, he is “going to run a Doug Jones race.”

Host Sandra Smith asked, “Will you support Bernie Sanders if he is the nominee?”

Jones responded, “I am going to run a Doug Jones race. I’ve got to tell you — and we have focused on that. Yes, I endorsed Joe Biden a long time ago. He has been a friend of mine for 40 years. I have always believed he would be a great president. I still believe that he will be a great president. And I think that where he is headed now, he is going to be a great president. But the fact of the matter is, regardless, we all look at our races on an individual basis.”

He added, “I’m going to run the race that I’m going to run, regardless. It doesn’t matter who that nominee is.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett