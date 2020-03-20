Esper: If China Was More Transparent, We Could Have Contained Coronavirus in China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper stated that if China’s government was more transparent, coronavirus would have been contained in China and wouldn’t have spread around the world.

Esper said, “You know, look, if the Chinese government had been more transparent early on, and we’re talking late fall, December at least, we would all, all of us, all the nations in the world, would have been able to get our arms around this and contain it in China where it began and prevent its propagation around the world.”

