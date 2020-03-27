MI Gov Whitmer Claims Vendors ‘Being Told Not to Send Stuff’ to Michigan After Trump Attack

Friday on WWJ News Radio, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) said vendors were being told not to send medical equipment to Michigan for the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump attacked her on Fox News.

Thursday night on Fox News, Trump said, “We’ve had a big problem with the young — a woman governor. You know who I’m talking about — from Michigan. We don’t like to see the complaints.”

He added, “She doesn’t get it done, and we send her a lot. Now, she wants a declaration of emergency, and, you know, we’ll have to make a decision on that. But Michigan is a very important state. I love the people of Michigan.”

When asked about Trump’s comments, Whitmer said, “I think it’s very distressing. You know I observed early on like a lot of governors on both sides of the aisle that the federal preparation was concerning. That apparently struck a nerve, and I’ve been uniquely singled out despite my voice not being the only one that observed that. I have never — I don’t go into personal attacks I don’t have time for that. I don’t have energy for that frankly. All of our focus has to be on COVID-19 right here right now.”

When asked about getting needed supplies, Whitmer said, “That is all I’ve been striving for this whole time. We need assistance. When the federal government told us that we needed to go it ourself, we started procuring every item we get our hands-on. But what I’ve gotten back is that vendors with whom we’ve procured contracts are now being told not to send stuff here to Michigan. It’s really concerning. I reached out to the White House last night and asked for a phone call with the president. Ironically at the same time that all the other stuff going on. But the fact of the matter remains we need help, and the very least we don’t need people standing in our way from getting it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN