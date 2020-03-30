Hostin: Trump’s ‘Inaction Early on Has Led to Deaths’ from Coronavirus

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host and network legal analyst Sunny Hostin accused President Donald Trump of “inaction” in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hostin argued it had “led to deaths.”

The panel was discussing the president extending coronavirus restrictions until April 30th.

Hostin said, “Well, you know, it just seems to me that Dr. Fauci said on Sunday that his dire predictions about 2 point, you know, 2 million people possibly dying is what got — had an impact on Trump. You heard Trump mention that number. 2 million deaths and now he’s saying if we can keep it to 100,000 deaths, that that would be a good thing. So I think now is the time in terms of what Joy is saying to criticize Trump, to make sure that he is held to account, to explain to him that his inaction early on has led to deaths, has led to these dire consequences, you know?”

She continued, “You have Nancy Pelosi saying, while he was fiddling, people were dying. While we know that not enough people are being tested, while we know that New York is in dire straits, that New York needs more ventilators, New York needs more PPE. All across the country, we’re going to be seeing worse and worse situations. I think that Trump is now realizing that we are in this pandemic, and in dire straits, and now is the time to hold him to account. ”

