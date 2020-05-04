Hawley: We Didn’t Give 9/11 Hijackers Immunity — We Should Not Give Beijing Immunity

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) discussed how the United States could hold China accountable for its role in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around the globe and in the United States.

Among those possibilities that Hawley mentioned was tariffs. Hawley also suggested stripping the Chinese government of sovereign immunity, making the communist nation accountable through the American courts.

“Tariffs, absolutely, have to be on the table, and we’re going to need even more,” Hawley said. “We need an investigation. I’ve introduced legislation that would stand up an international investigation, led by the United States, to fix the responsibility where it belongs with — which is with Beijing and then allow other governments, including our government, led by ours, to get back the money that we have had to spend on this. China should pay. Beijing should pay.”

“And something else, too,” he continued. “We ought to allow individuals and states to sue Beijing. We should wave their sovereign immunity. That’s just the immunity every government gets in U.S. courts. China shouldn’t get it right now. We didn’t give the 9/11 hijackers immunity after the 9/11 massacre. We shouldn’t be giving Beijing immunity after what they have done to this country. So, let’s give people the right to sue to recover damages. Let’s get damages for this country and for our allies, and let’s hold China accountable.”

