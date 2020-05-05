King: If Congress Can’t See Intel on Coronavirus Originating in Wuhan Lab — It ‘Raises Serious Questions About the Basis of Those Assertions’

Tuesday, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) addressed President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claiming they have seen evidence that the coronavirus originated from a Chinese lab accident.

CNN “New Day” host John Berman pointed out that some U.S. allies in the intelligence community say the evidence they have seen points to animal to human transmission.

King, as a member of the House Intelligence Committee, said he needs to see the intelligence Trump and Pompeo have, adding if the committee does not get access to it, “then that raises serious questions about the basis of those assertions.”

“I think what we should believe is what the intelligence community is telling us, and I haven’t seen any recent intelligence on this in the last month or so,” King told Berman. “So, you know … if the president and the secretary of state have intelligence on this, then as a member of the intelligence committee I want to see it. I’m entitled to see classified material. there are no limits on that kind of material being shared with the intelligence committees of the Congress. So, it bothers me that for the president and the secretary of state to assert in such certainty, in fact, I think the president said a high degree of certainty without at least sharing with the Intelligence Committee on a closed classified basis what the basis of that is. And like I say, I haven’t seen it. I can’t contradict it, except I’m damn sure going to try to see it over the next week or so. And if we can’t get it, then that raises serious questions about the basis of those assertions.”

