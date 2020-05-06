Pompeo: I’ve Seen Evidence That Coronavirus ‘Likely’ Came from Lab

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that he has seen evidence that the coronavirus “likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Pompeo said, “[T]he origin of this virus, the nature of it, how it got out into the wild in the way that it did, is something we still have lots of unanswered questions about. I have said before, I’ve seen evidence that this likely came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. I’m happy to see other evidence that disproves that. We should get to the bottom of it.”

He continued that the Chinese government can answer this question by being transparent.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett