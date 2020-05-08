Scott Slams ‘Sham’ Obama DoJ — ‘People Need to Be Held Accountable’

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) on Friday’s “America’s Newsroom” on Fox News Channel shared his reaction to the Department of Justice (DoJ) dropping charges against former National Security Adviser Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn, after evidence showed that FBI agents attempted to entrap Flynn into lying to them.

Scott slammed the DoJ under then-President Barack Obama, calling it a “sham” and saying it appears the DoJ was on a “fishing expedition” when it went after Flynn.

“What a sham, isn’t it?” Scott opened the interview. “I mean, this is exactly the opposite of what you expect out of your government. You expect them to do the right thing, and there’s clearly political bias with the Comey FBI, so I’m glad that Bill Barr is doing the right thing.”

He later added, “This is wrong, and people need to be held accountable. This is not what people expect out of their federal government.”

Scott tacked on to his accountability remarks, arguing “there has to be accountability” for the American public to trust the government again.

“If we want people to trust their federal government and the justice department and there has to be accountability,” he told host Ed Henry. “If you did it, they would want to hold you accountable, so why shouldn’t they be held accountable? So, I hope that’s what happens. … There will be accountability here.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent