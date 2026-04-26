Pennsylvania state Rep. and former Democratic Party Vice Chair Malcolm Kenyatta pushed a ban on “military-grade weapons” after the handgun/shotgun attack that occurred at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD).

Kenyatta responded after the WHCD attack to comments about how a ballroom would be a more secure hosting site than a hotel by posting to X:

Breitbart News noted that the alleged WHCD attacker, Cole Allen, used guns he had purchased legally in California. Moreover, law enforcement affirmed that two guns — a handgun and a shotgun — were recovered from Allen when he was apprehended.

NBC News reported that one of the guns was a Maverick shotgun, which is a pump-action firearm. They noted that the other gun was a pistol.

Neither of the guns are “military-grade weapons,” therefore, Kenyatta’s proposed ban would not have hindered the WHCD attack, much less stopped it.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.