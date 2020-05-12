GOP Rep. Massie: ‘We Need to Attack the Virus, Not the Taxpayer’

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) during Tuesday’s “Cavuto” on Fox Business Network addressed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) new federal stimulus package to aid small businesses, which have been hurt from shutdowns due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Massie said the United States should wait to see the effects of the first packages before throwing another $3 trillion at the problem.

“We should definitely wait to see what the effects are,” Massie told host Neil Cavuto. “Look, a lot of dead people have received the stimulus checks, but a lot of my constituents, including some people in the military, still haven’t received their stimulus checks.”

Instead of providing additional funding to states and local governments that were making poor economic decisions prior to the pandemic, Massie expressed the importance of attacking “the virus, not the taxpayer.”

“[W]e need to attack the virus, not the taxpayer,” he advised. “And that’s what each of these bills are doing. Somebody has to pay for this money that’s going out the door.”

Massie added, “If they wanted to pass a bill that’s, say, a few hundred billion dollars that goes after the virus and figures out how to open the economy back up, I could be all for that. But I can’t be for bailing out governors who are shutting down the economy.”

