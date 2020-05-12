Harris: ‘God Only Knows What Kind of Repercussion’ Fauci Will ‘Face for Speaking the Truth’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) worried that Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will face “repercussion…for speaking the truth.”

Harris said, “Thank God for Dr. Fauci. Thank God for him having the courage to speak truth. God only knows what kind of repercussion he’s going to face for speaking the truth. But obviously, he has the well-being of the American people as his priority, as opposed to the political patronage that this president thinks he’s due.”

