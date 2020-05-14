Scarborough on Those Who Listen to Trump on Coronavirus: Keep Blenders ‘Out of Their Reach’ — ‘We Don’t Want Them to Lose Any Fingers’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday slammed President Donald Trump for “bouncing back and forth” on what he says about the coronavirus pandemic.

Scarborough pointed to a poll showing 36% of Americans believe what Trump has to say about the pandemic. He then called on family members of the 36% to keep household appliances such as blenders away from them.

“[H]ere is a man who has been bouncing back and forth from saying that there’s nothing to worry about, this is going to all go away, it’s just one person coming in from China, it is only 11 people coming in, it is only 15 people, it’s going to be down to zero, it’s all going away in April,” Scarborough outlined. “He’s been saying this for months. And then one day, he’ll go, ‘Well, you know, 2 million people could die, so we’re going to shut down.'”

“He bounces back and forth, and back and forth, and back and forth,” he continued. “There’s no consistency, which is why Donald Trump only has 36% of Americans who believe anything he says about this pandemic. And by the way, those 36% of Americans, I ask friends and loved ones to keep household appliances like blenders out of their reach. We don’t want them to lose any fingers, don’t want them to lose any hands. Keep blenders and other sharp devices away from them — basic household tools. These people could probably put out an eye with a screwdriver. … Please don’t let them play with blenders.”

