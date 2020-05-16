Brooks: New Reporting Makes Skepticism of Reade’s Allegation ‘Higher’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that new reporting by PBS and Politico on Tara Reade’s allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden has increased the level of skepticism towards Reade’s allegation.

Brooks said, “I think the bottom line is, if you were a person who was saying, should this issue be a problem for me in voting for Joe Biden? I think the arrow has moved into less of a problem. We don’t know that it didn’t happen. We can’t know that. But, certainly, the degree of skepticism has to be a little higher because of this reporting.”

