GOP Rep.-elect Mike Garcia: CA-25 Win a Rejection of Democrat Politicians, Policies

Last week, Rep.-elect Mike Garcia (R-CA) had a stunning 10-point win in a special election to fill California’s 25th congressional district seat previously held by former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA).

Garcia defeated State Assemblywoman Christy Smith (D) in a district that includes parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as the cities of Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, and Palmdale. His win came at a time when Americans are questioning the heavy-handed response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Democrat-controlled states.

According to Garcia, his win was a rebuke of Democrat politicians and policies.

“[W]e’ve been suffering from really terrible politicians in Sacramento, and folks representing us here in D.C. as well,” Garcia said in an interview with Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton on Sunday’s broadcast of “The Next Revolution.” “Remember, this is a district that was represented initially by Katie Hill in the last year. That’s what motivated me to run, frankly. Not seeing someone who represents our values, or someone, frankly, who I thought was qualified. And in the end, Californians love the state of California. But they don’t like the politicians. They don’t like the policies we’re living under. And they, frankly, don’t like the affordability and some of the things that are being levied upon us at this.”

“I do think this is an awakening and a great opportunity to start getting some of these seats back,” he added.

