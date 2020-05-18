Gaetz: Biden ‘Not Allowed Out of the Basement Because He Would Not Be Able to Find His Way Home’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) downplayed the possibility that presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden could be replaced before his party’s nominating convention. However, he had questions about Biden’s “capacity,” particularly given his willingness to remain in the basement of his home throughout this stage of the campaign.

“There are some who believe Joe Biden could be replaced as a consequence of clearly diminished capacity,” he said. “It is my belief that if Joe Biden can still fog a mirror, they are going to nominate him. He’s been running for president off and on since 1988. The Democrat establishment all coalesced around him out of fear that Bernie Sanders was marching his way to the nomination. I mean, Joe Biden is just simply not a leader. President Trump is exuding strength.”

“Joe Biden is weak,” Gaetz continued. “President Trump is leading our nation to the great American comeback. And I don’t think that Joe Biden is allowed out of the basement because he would not be able to find his way home. Stacey Abrams wants to be the vice-presidential nominee because she simply doesn’t think that she would run the show in the Biden campaign because he doesn’t seem to have the capability to lead that campaign, much less the country.”

The Florida Republican said he liked President Donald Trump’s chances against Biden in the November election.

“Joe Biden will be the nominee, and we’re going to beat him,” Gaetz added. “I think that he is a picture of the past, and Donald Trump is going to forge a brighter future for all Americans.”

