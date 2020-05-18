Rove: Obama Turned Commencement Speech into a ‘Political Drive-By Shooting’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” former President George W. Bush senior adviser Karl Rove said former President Barack Obama committed a “political drive-by shooting” with his veiled criticisms of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response during a virtual commencement speech on Saturday.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade said, “Karl, it was a bit surprising to see President Obama —for me anyway — to take a shot at President Trump in a virtual commencement address about his pandemic coverage. I thought he was supposed to be inspiring the next generation of graduates. I don’t know if that fits in, but it must sound familiar because … didn’t President Obama take countless shots at you and the Bush administration?”

Rove said, “Well, yeah, but you put your finger on it. It is so unseemly for a former president to take the virtual commencement ceremony for a series of historically black colleges and universities and turn it into a political drive-by shooting.”

He continued, “This is a moment where these young graduates who could be inspired to a life of service, to recognize that life is going to bring challenges in how we handle the challenges is going to demonstrate our character. There are lots of positive messages that the former president could have delivered.”

