Job Creators Network CEO Ortiz: Dr. Fauci We’d Need a ‘Second Opinion’ on Coronavirus Shutdown

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto,” Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz discussed his organization’s full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal that calls for a “second opinion” to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s on the coronavirus shutdown.

Ortiz said, “At the end of the day, it is not about the economy versus life but life versus life. Some of the folks insisting continuing shutdown would be on some phone calls I’m getting directly from small business owners across the country, friends of mine who have been in business for decades who are strong supporters of the community in tears because overnight, effectively they have seen their entire life savings and life dreams just up in smoke because of something the government drove, which is a government shutdown. This is not about economy versus life. It is about life versus life. This is real-life people being impacted on a grand scale. We saw jobless claims today, Neil. Look at numbers. We’re talking almost 30 million jobless claims right now, 15% unemployment.”

He continued, “That’s why we took the full-page ad out in The Wall Street Journal about today asking Dr. Fauci for a second opinion because this is real. He brought up some good points, but we do need the second opinion because we needed indicated decisions to be able to make these really, what I’m calling massive decisions whether to open, whether to close.”

He added, “That is all I think we’re saying being respectful here. Dr. Fauci is it great American. He’s done fantastic things for our country. All we are asking for is a second opinion, so we make educated decisions as Americans.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN