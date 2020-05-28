McEnany on George Floyd: ‘This Man Deserves Justice’; Urges Protesters to Do so Peacefully

Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called for justice in the death at the hands of Minnesota law enforcement of George Floyd.

McEnany said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that President Donald Trump was “upset” by the now-viral video he saw of Floyd when he was under arrest. She also revealed Trump ordered an “expedited” review from the FBI on the incident.

“[Trump] was very upset by the tape,” McEnany emphasized. “That was an egregious, egregious thing to watch. It was hard to watch. This man deserves justice, as the president noted yesterday in his tweet. He’s directed the FBI to get to the bottom of this because we should never, ever, ever have to watch a tape like that again. It was appalling.”

McEnany also pushed back against the violent protests, urging on people to do so in a “peaceful” manner and “without looting.”

“[T]hese protests — everyone has a right to protest,” she acknowledged.”There’s no doubt about that. But it needs to be peaceful, without looting. I know that there was a man who lost his life last night and our hearts go out to his family and that protest. So, you know, you have a right to protest, absolutely, but let’s do it peacefully and in accordance with the law.”

