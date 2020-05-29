Biden: Charlamagne ‘Was Baiting Me’ into Comment on Black Voters and ‘I Was Referring to Him’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that he shouldn’t have made the comments that he made about black voters and stated that Charlamagne tha God “was baiting me,” and “I was referring to him. I wasn’t referring to all African Americans.” Biden also stated that he will earn every vote he gets and no voter should be “taken for granted” because of their race, religion, or background.

Biden said, “I apologized immediately for responding to Charlamagne, who was baiting me, and I — and if you looked at that film, you’ll see I was smiling at him. And I was referring to him. I wasn’t referring to all African Americans. But I should have never said it. I have never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever taken the African American community for granted. I have been their ally, and they’ve been mine and I’ve worked hard to earn every single vote I’ve ever gotten. And that’s what I’m trying to do. That’s what I’m going to continue to do. No one should be taken for granted based on their race, religion, their background, at all, no one. And I do not.”

