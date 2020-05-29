McConnell: Officers in Floyd, Taylor Killings ‘Look Pretty Darn Guilty’

During a press conference on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd “are absolutely horrendous” events with “pretty obvious” facts that have led to understandable outrage, and the officers involved in the cases “look pretty darn guilty.” He also stated that demonstrations on the killings need to be nonviolent, and “senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful to anyone, and I hope it will stop.”

McConnell said, “These events, which, the facts surrounding them are pretty obvious, are absolutely horrendous, and you can understand the outrage in reaction to witnessing events like this. They need to be thoroughly investigated. And if prosecution is appropriate, and it sure sounds — looking at both these cases, like that would be the case. Justice needs to be done. I’ve always been a supporter of demonstrations, but they need to be peaceful. And this senseless violence in reaction to this is not helpful to anyone, and I hope it will stop.”

He added that crimes should be dealt with through trials, even for people who “apparently, if you see what happened, look pretty darn guilty.”

(h/t The Hill)

