St. Paul Mayor: My Claim Everyone Arrested on Friday Was from out of State ‘Inaccurate’

During a press conference on Saturday, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter walked back his earlier claim that everyone arrested in St. Paul during the riots on Friday was from outside of Minnesota.

Carter said, “From the beginning of this, my goal has been to provide timely and accurate information to our residents, to our constituents, to our members of the media. this morning, I shared with you arrest data, received in my morning police briefing, which I later learned to be inaccurate. I have taken further steps to safeguard the ability — our ability to provide relevant and accurate information and will ensure that those steps are taken in the first place and taken in the future. And I take full responsibility for that.”

(h/t CBS)

