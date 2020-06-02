AR Gov. Hutchinson: Protesters ‘Have a Very Legitimate Grievance’ – ‘We Need to Listen’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) stated that “we need to listen” to the protesters and the “very legitimate grievance” that they have more often, and “figure out how we can get back to that equal treatment under the laws that impacts everyone in the same way.”

Hutchinson said that the protesters “have a very legitimate grievance that they want to express.”

He later added that you have to separate the rioters, “and really look at the heart of the issue. And that is the terrible tragedy, the murder that took place in Minnesota, and the fact that this has been repeated too often in our society. I’ve personally met with some of the protesters, those that are so concerned and have such anger about this. And we need to listen. This is a time that I am listening to them. We need to do that more. I have a lot to learn, and we can’t presume that we have all the answers, but it’s really an issue of the heart and that’s where it starts and we have to reconcile our hearts, make sure that we have a justice system that treats everyone equally. And I think it can get out of whack and we’ve seen that demonstrated. We’ve got to somehow figure out how we can get back to that equal treatment under the laws that impacts everyone in the same way.”

