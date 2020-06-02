MSNBC’s Tur: Trump Held the Bible ‘Like He Was Holding a Designer Purse’

Tuesday on MSNBC, network anchor Katy Tur described President Donald Trump as holding the Bible like he was holding a designer purse during his visit to St. John’s Church on Monday, which was damaged Sunday in a fire set during protests and looting in response to the death of George Floyd.

Co-host Chuck Todd said, “The most interesting contrast may not be the words between Biden and Trump, but you’ll have two photo ops from yesterday that may become iconic to many people, the vice president taking a knee. We know what that symbolizes. And he’s taking a knee at a church yesterday in front of African-Americans. And there’s President Trump holding the Bible in front of St. John’s knowing how he got there, right? That’s going to be two indelible images for people for quite some time.”

Tur said, “Using St. John’s Church as— when I saw it, I thought it looked like he was using the church as a step and repeat. Like he was on a red carpet and holding the Bible like he was holding a designer purse. You’re right. The images are images that will last alongside words like both sides very fine protesters on both sides, or very fine people on both sides.”

