D.C. Mayor Bowser: Black Lives Matter Painted on Street Is ‘an Affirmative Piece of Art’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the painting of the Black Lives Matter slogan on the 16th Street NW, a response to protests sparked by George Floyd’s death, was “an affirmative piece of art.”

Bowser said, “We certainly are very proud of the D.C. mural that we commissioned in our Department of Public Works and local artists installed. It is an affirmative piece of art, a centering piece of art where people from around the globe have called us and thanked us for acknowledging black humanity and black lives in the most important city in the world, and we are very proud of that art.”

