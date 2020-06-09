Barrasso: Police ‘Need More’ Resources to Improve – National Data Bank on Officers Would Help

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) stated that police “need more” resources in order to make the improvements they need to make, and suggested that a national data bank for police officers to ensure that officers who have poor records in one place can’t go to another would make a difference.

Barrasso said defunding the police is “dangerous. That is inviting crime without punishment. The police have a vital role as public servants, lots of responsibility to provide safety and security. And, as opposed to taking resources away, I think they may need more, more for training. There’s lots of improvement that needs to be done, and I think they need more resources to get that done.”

He later added, “There are things that we can do. I think things like a national data bank to take a look, to make sure that police officers who have a bad record one place can’t go to another makes a difference. And I’m a doctor, we did that with a national data bank for physicians to make sure they couldn’t go from state to state.”

