Clyburn: ‘Only Violence’ I Saw in D.C. Were Police on Horseback Clearing Protesters

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” while discussing the nationwide response to George Floyd’s death, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said the only violence he saw in Washington D.C. were police on horseback moving back peaceful protesters last Monday.

Allegedly, that was done so that President Donald Trump could go to St. John’s Church, which was burned during so-called protests a day earlier.

Cavuto said, “Congressman, that’s a searing 1968 image, the argument then is that it is so jostled Americans that they went to the law and order candidate, Richard Nixon. Is this so jostling Americans that they might do the same with the law and order candidate, Donald Trump? What do you think of that?”

Clyburn said, “That’s Donald Trump’s wish. That’s what I think of it. That’s his wish. That’s the game he’s playing. I’ve been saying to all my constituents and everybody that will listen, we must not play their game. When I was playing sports, the one thing that I knew that if my opponent ever got me to playing his game on his turf, he would win. Violence is not our game. That’s the president’s game. Insulting people, that’s not our game. That’s the president’s game.”

He added, “The only time I saw violence in Washington, D.C., was the horseback riders driving people off the streets. That’s when I saw it. That, to me, is his game. That’s not our game. We will not play his game. If we play his game, he’ll win. We play our game, we’ll win.”

