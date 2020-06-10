Dem Rep. Watson Coleman: Trump, Stephen Miller ‘Absolute Racists’ — Hatefulness Manifested in Policies

Tuesday, in an interview with SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) accused President Donald Trump and White House senior adviser Stephen Miller of being “absolute racists,” while reacting to reports that Miller is writing a speech on race for Trump.

Obeidallah said, “How would you have a guy like Stephen Miller write any kind of speech on race?”

Watson Coleman said, “Are you kidding me? How do you have a Donald Trump as president of the United States of America? How do you have a white supremacist like Stephen Miller in there so close to Trump, advising him in his ear, creating and putting a fire on all of this hatred that we have in this country, and that has just been manifested in vile ways? How do you, what do you expect from them?”

She continued, “I expect them to get up there and talk about nothing. Because they don’t care about black folks, they don’t think that we have any value. They are absolute racists, in what they are, and who they are, and what they say and what they do. And their racism and their hatefulness for other people is manifested in the policies that this president has signed into through his executive orders.”

Watson Coleman added, “I don’t expect anything to be said that is relevant or material or realistic as it relates to the state of racism in this country delivered by the president and authored by Stephen Miller.”

