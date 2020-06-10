McSally: ‘Might Need More Funding for Police Training’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) stated that tightening the connections between DOJ grants and training and best practices is a reform that should be looked at and police “might need more funding” for police training.

McSally said that both those responsible for George Floyd’s death and “those who are enabling it and the bystanders of it. They all need to be held accountable. Everybody can agree on that. Everybody can agree that we need to [root] out racism, culturally, in people’s hearts. That can’t all be done by legislation and systematically, where it exists. Everybody can agree on that. People should be able to peacefully protest. We should also not tolerate looting and rioting.”

McSally then turned to police reform and stated, “Off the top of my head, we’ve got very important grants…that come out of DOJ. There’s already connections to training and best practices. So, we need to take a look at that and maybe tighten those up. But we certainly might need more funding for police training, not defunding police.”

She also cautioned that not all changes can be made at the federal level, and that some things need to be dealt with “at the local level. But with federal support.”

McSally also commented on the incident involving police shoving a man in Buffalo, and while she didn’t comment on President Trump’s tweet on the subject, she stated, “I’ve seen that video and it’s not okay for police to be pushing down an elderly man. It’s not okay.”

