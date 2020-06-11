Dem Rep. Richmond: I Want to Be on the ‘Escort Committee’ to Make Sure Trump Leaves the White House if He Loses

Representative Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on Thursday said he would like to be on the “escort committee” to remove President Donald Trump from the White House should he refuse to leave if he loses his reelection bid to former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, in an interview with Comedy Central’s “Daily Show,” said he believes the military would President Trump “from the White House with great dispatch.”

Richmond told CNN’s “New Day” that it is a “real concern” President Trump will not “honor” the results of the 2020 presidential election if they are not in his favor.

“I haven’t asked much from this campaign, but I do want to be on the escort committee to make sure that [Trump] leaves the White House,” Richmond declared.

“[I] t’s a serious question,” he continued. “We’ve always had a peaceful transition of power. That’s what makes America different than most of the world. And so, it’s a real concern that he will create an issue or a problem and decide that he will not honor the election results and I believe that’s why, one, we need to win with really big numbers. Two, the country needs to meet the moment, and three, we need to start to ignore the temper tantrums that come from the White House. But I think that former Vice President Biden is exactly correct. I believe the military generals and others will step up and make sure that there’s a peaceful transition of power.”

