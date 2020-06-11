GOP Rep. Loudermilk: Pelosi Suspicious of GA Voting Because Everything Involving Trump Is a ‘Conspiracy’ to Her

Thursday, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) claiming long delays experienced by some voting in Georgia this week was “suspicious” and “by design.”

Loudermilk said on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that it is only suspicious in Pelosi’s world because she thinks everything involving President Donald Trump is a “conspiracy.”

“That’s suspicious in Nancy’s world where everything is a conspiracy,” he advised. “If she can blame anything on the Republicans, on President Trump, she’ll do it.”

Loudermilk pointed out that most of the issues in Georgia were in locations that are run by Democrats, arguing if it was by design and voter suppression, then it was “Democrats suppressing Democrat votes.”

“This is asinine,” he stated. “This is a combination of COVID, is a combination of some level of incompetence by election officials because in Georgia, by law, the elections are administered and run by local, elected officials, not by the secretary of state. He oversees it, he provides the election equipment, he trains the trainers. This was, in effect, them not being prepared for this election.”

“The idea that this was by design, that this was voter suppression, well then it would be Democrats suppressing Democrat votes. …We have to address [issues] in the facts of what happened, not some conspiracy theory that Nancy Pelosi wants to use to further divide the country,” Loudermilk concluded.

