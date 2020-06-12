Trump Dismisses Significance of Milley’s Comments on Lafayette Square Incident

During a preview of an interview that President Donald Trump conducted with Fox News Channel’s Harris Faulkner Friday that aired on “Fox & Friends,” President Donald Trump discussed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley’s remarks stating he regrets appearing alongside him in the photo in Lafayette Square.

Trump said he did not think it was significant.

“No, I don’t think so,” Trump replied when asked by Faulkner if it was significant. “I mean, if that’s the way they feel, I think that’s fine. I have good relationships with the military. I’ve rebuilt our military. I spent two and a half-trillion dollars. Nobody else did. When we took it over from President Obama and Biden, the military was a joke. The military was depleted. They had planes that were 50, 60 years old. They had old broken equipment. We had no ammunition. We had no ammunition. Now, we have the greatest military we’ve ever had. I have a very good – and we have Space Force. I mean, I just did something that wasn’t done in almost 80 years. It’s a new force. It’s called space force. And that’s where the future is in space. I mean, a lot of people don’t get it.”

