Scalise: Cuomo, Whitmer ‘Forced Seniors’ Back into Nursing Homes, ‘Even if they Were COVID-Positive’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) ignored federal guidelines and “forced seniors to go back to the nursing homes, even if they were COVID-positive,” and also accused New Jersey and Illinois of ignoring federal guidelines.

Scalise said, “Well, unfortunately, Martha, what we found out, and we investigated this thoroughly, a few states, about seven different states, their governors gave orders that contradicted the CMS guidelines that were coming down from the federal government. And they forced seniors to go back to the nursing homes, even if they were COVID-positive, and actually, in many cases, prohibited the nursing homes from even checking to see if they were COVID-positive, if they weren’t even able to handle them.”

Scalise continued that Cuomo “explicitly prohibited the nursing homes from even testing you for positive. This, by the way, is still going on in the state of Michigan. The governor issued an order doing the same thing, forcing those nursing home patients back. And thousands of nursing home patients died in each of these cases that shouldn’t have died.”

He added that New Jersey and Illinois also ignored federal guidelines. Scalise further stated that “New York stopped reporting the data. So, we don’t know how many more thousands died.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett