Mo Brooks: Black Lives Matter Movement Being Used by Democrats to ‘Bring Racial Division,’ ‘Capture the African-American Vote’

Before the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, black unemployment was at all-time lows, and President Donald Trump was enjoying unprecedented approval polling levels from within the black community. During an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Tuesday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) pointed this out and argued the turmoil inflamed by the Black Lives Matter movement was being used by the Democratic Party to bring racial division for the sake of political gain during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

“Donald Trump was making in-way with the African-American vote, and what you’re seeing now is a strategic response by the Democratic Party to try to bring racial division to the forefront again in order to capture the African-American vote,” Brooks explained. “Now, if you’re not going to be racist, then you should not be mentioning skin color. You should not be making decisions based on skin pigmentation, again an attribute that none of us have any control over. We’re born with it. That skin pigmentation should not and does not define any of us. What defines us is what’s inside. what we believe, how we conduct ourselves, how we treat others.”

“But nonetheless, when you have an entity called ‘Black Lives Matter,’ the very name suggests that race is paramount in their decision-making process,” he continued. “I’m one of those who believes that everyone matters, all lives matter. It does not make any difference if you’re a Hispanic-American, Caucasian-American, Native American, Asian-American, African-American, or any other kind of American. And we’re not going to come together as a society unless we get past this division that the socialist Democrats create on a regular basis that defines us by our skin pigmentation. And you’re seeing the evil that flows out of it with the damage that is being done to so many different lives based solely on skin pigmentation. That’s wrong.”

