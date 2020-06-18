Bolton: Trump Is Not ‘Fit for Office’ — Doesn’t Have ‘Competence to Carry Out the Job’

BREAKING: "I don't think he's fit for office," former national security adviser John Bolton says of Pres. Trump. "I don't think he has the competence to carry out the job." Watch more from Bolton's interview with @MarthaRaddatz Sunday at 9|8c. https://t.co/rTfQLohwWQ pic.twitter.com/ZtxD98iwyh

In a clip of an interview set to air on Sunday on ABC, former National Security Adviser John Bolton accused President Donald Trump of not being “fit for office.”

Reporter Martha Raddatz asked, “You describe the president as erratic foolish, behaved irrationally, bizarrely. You can’t leave him alone for a minute. He saw conspiracies behind rocks and was stunningly uninformed. He can’t tell the difference between his own interest and the country’s interest.”

Bolton said, “I don’t think he’s fit for office. I don’t think he has the competence to carry out the job. There really isn’t any guiding principle that I was able to discern other than, ‘What’s good for Donald Trump’s reelection?’”

He added, “I think he was so focused on the reelection that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside. So if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong Un at the Demilitarized Zone in Korea, there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining positions of the United States.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN