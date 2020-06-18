Cruz: Big Tech Censoring Conservatives Because It ‘Is Angry that Donald Trump Got Elected’

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Thursday took aim at Google and other Big Tech companies for censoring and silencing conservatives.

Cruz told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo that Big Tech companies are “angry” that President Donald Trump got elected, and they feel it is their fault he was elected. He added that the companies have “resolved” that they “won’t let it happen again,” which he warned is “the single biggest threat to our democracy.”

“Big Tech has an arrogance that they believe their political views are the only ones that matter, they’re going to silence anyone who disagrees, and it’s a very profitable approach,” Cruz advised.

“Look, Big Tech is angry that Donald Trump got elected, and they are angry at themselves for letting him get elected,” he continued. And I believe Big Tech is resolved. They won’t let it happen again. They are going to do everything they can to try to silence any speech that they don’t like. And they’re brazen about it. They have discovered that they can do it without major consequences, at least to date. … I think this is the single biggest threat to our democracy.”

Cruz later added, “This is a profound threat, and it’s why I have been meeting with the administration over and over and over again. … We need all of the resources of the administration focused on stopping this lawless conduct and protecting free speech in our elections because if we don’t, Silicon Valley billionaires control and decide our elections.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent