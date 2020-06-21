Dem Sen. Jones ‘Not Really that Crazy’ About Tim Scott’s Bill — ‘I’d Like to See it Strengthened’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) weighed in on Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) police reform bill in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody last month.

Jones said he is “not really that crazy” about Scott’s bill, adding he wants to see the bill “strengthened” because the American people “want something good, something bold, something dramatic” when it comes to police reform.

“[R]ight now, I’m inclined to vote to proceed to debate the bill,” Jones told host Kasie Hunt. “I think we need to have this discussion on floor of the Senate. I’m not really that crazy about Senator Scott’s bill. I don’t think it was does what Senator Harris and Senator Booker’s bill does.”

He continued, “I also think there needs to be an open discussion about this, so I’m inclined to vote to proceed with debate on the bill. That doesn’t mean I’ll necessarily vote for the final passage on that bill. I’d like to see it changed. I’d like to see it strengthened because I think the American people want something to happen. They want something good, something bold, something dramatic. We’ve got to start working and talking together. The thing we haven’t done is really sat down to really have these dialogues about where we can find common ground on these two bills to put something on the Senate floor that we know can pass with bipartisan support.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent