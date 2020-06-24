Wray: We’ll Pursue Federal Investigations of Monument Destruction Where Appropriate

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” FBI Director Christopher Wray commented on the recent destruction and vandalism of monuments around the United States by stating that violence and property destruction will not help achieve equal justice and the FBI will pursue federal investigations of monument destruction or desecration if an appropriate basis to do so exists.

Wray stated, “Look, equal justice is essential, but violence and destruction of federal property is not the way to get there. And if there are appropriate bases for federal investigations, we’ll pursue them.”

