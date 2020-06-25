NY Gov. Cuomo to FL Gov. DeSantis: ‘You Played Politics with This Virus and You Lost’

In a Thursday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) criticized how politicized the coronavirus has become and had a message for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in their ongoing feud.

“New Day” host Alisyn Camerota asked Cuomo about the surge of coronavirus cases in Florida after reopening the state.

After emphasizing how the state of New York has flattened the curve, Cuomo advised DeSantis that he “played politics” with the virus and “lost.”

“I say to them all look at the numbers,” Cuomo stated. “You played politics with this virus and you lost. You told the people of your state and you told the people of this country, White House, don’t worry about it, just open up, go about your business, this is all democratic hyperbole. Oh, really? Now you see 27 states with the numbers going up. You see the death projections going up. You see the economy going down. It was never politics. It was always science. And they were in denial, and denial is not a life strategy.”

“[T]he people who played politics now are causing this nation great havoc,” he added. “You’re seeing it all across the country. You’re seeing the deaths numbers go up. We’ll lose tens of thousands more Americans. It’s a real American tragedy that we’re living through right now.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent