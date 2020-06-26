Pelosi: Trump Is ‘Cowardly’ for Not Wearing Mask

Friday on NPR’s “All Things Considered,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she agreed with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that wearing a mask in public should be mandated on the federal level amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pelosi referred to President Donald Trump as “cowardly” for not wearing the mask in certain situations.

When asked if she agrees with about Biden making masks mandatory, Pelosi said, “Absolutely. In fact, the reason the CDC hasn’t made it mandatory is because they don’t want to embarrass the president, or insult the president, whatever it is, offend the president. They said they recommend it they didn’t require it.”

She continued, “The president saying this is a hoax, that it magically disappears and not wearing a mask himself as an example to the country, how cowardly is that?”

She added, “I totally agree with Joe Biden. As long as we’re faced with this crisis, masks should be mandatory. It’s not about protecting yourself it’s about protecting others.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN