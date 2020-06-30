CNN’s Cooper: Trump ‘Stirring Racial Divisions’ by Tweeting about Saving U.S. Heritage

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” host Anderson Cooper stated that President Trump’s tweet on the “battle to save the Heritage, History, and Greatness of our Country” is “stirring racial divisions” and that by “heritage,” President Trump really means things named after members of the Confederacy.

Cooper said, “When the president isn’t ignoring the coronavirus pandemic or not reading the president’s daily briefs on intelligence, he can be found stirring racial divisions online. Just last hour, he tweeted this, ‘This is a battle to save the Heritage, History, and Greatness of our Country! #MAGA2020[.]’ If you’re at all confused by what he means by ‘heritage,’ just remember that, earlier this month, he tweeted a defense of U.S. military installations named after Confederate soldiers as ‘part of a great American heritage[.]'”

